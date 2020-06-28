Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

9133 Blue Pine Drive / Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Wayne Township Home - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 full bath home offers a great backyard that is privacy fenced in for all your outside entertaining needs. A large 2.5 car attached garage offers an abundance of storage space also possibly doubling as an extra entertainment area. New flooring and cabinetry in kitchen offer an ideal space for the family to congregate. This home rents for $1150.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1150.00. This great Wayne township location provides easy access to highways and the Indianapolis international airport.



(RLNE3383689)