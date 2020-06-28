All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
9133 Blue Pine Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

9133 Blue Pine Drive

9133 Blue Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9133 Blue Pine Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9133 Blue Pine Drive / Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Wayne Township Home - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 full bath home offers a great backyard that is privacy fenced in for all your outside entertaining needs. A large 2.5 car attached garage offers an abundance of storage space also possibly doubling as an extra entertainment area. New flooring and cabinetry in kitchen offer an ideal space for the family to congregate. This home rents for $1150.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1150.00. This great Wayne township location provides easy access to highways and the Indianapolis international airport.

(RLNE3383689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9133 Blue Pine Drive have any available units?
9133 Blue Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9133 Blue Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9133 Blue Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9133 Blue Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9133 Blue Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9133 Blue Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9133 Blue Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 9133 Blue Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9133 Blue Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9133 Blue Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 9133 Blue Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9133 Blue Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 9133 Blue Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9133 Blue Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9133 Blue Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9133 Blue Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9133 Blue Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
