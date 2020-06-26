All apartments in Indianapolis
912 Harlan St
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 PM

912 Harlan St

912 Harlan Street · No Longer Available
Location

912 Harlan Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 2 Bed / 1 Bath All-Electric Bungalow near Fountain Square - Beautifully Updated 2 Bed / 1 Bath All-Electric Bungalow with Basement near Fountain Square. This home features about 1000 Sq Ft with Off-Street Parking in the Back. Recent Upgrades and Amenities include New Tile and Laminate Flooring throughout, New Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Mosaic Tile Back Splash, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, and Stainless Steel Glass Top Electric Stove, Updated Bathroom, Refurbished Fireplace, Central Air to be installed this Spring, and Much More! Located near Lexington Ave and Harlan St. Minutes from Downtown, Fountain Square, Christian Park, and Irvington. Access to I-70 and I-65 nearby.

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

This home does not accept section 8

(RLNE3791789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Harlan St have any available units?
912 Harlan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 Harlan St have?
Some of 912 Harlan St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Harlan St currently offering any rent specials?
912 Harlan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Harlan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Harlan St is pet friendly.
Does 912 Harlan St offer parking?
Yes, 912 Harlan St offers parking.
Does 912 Harlan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Harlan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Harlan St have a pool?
No, 912 Harlan St does not have a pool.
Does 912 Harlan St have accessible units?
No, 912 Harlan St does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Harlan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Harlan St does not have units with dishwashers.
