Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

911 Woodruff Place West Dr

911 Woodruff Pl Wdr · No Longer Available
Location

911 Woodruff Pl Wdr, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Beautiful property for rent in Historic Woodruff Place
Property comes with a stove, fridge, dishwasher, W/D hookups, Central Air and off street parking!
Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Cats and small dogs allowed at Property Managers discretion, with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Property Manager offering DISCOUNTED RENT for longer lease term (24 mo)*

**To view property, click the "Contact Us" button to submit an inquiry, or call the office. Our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Woodruff Place West Dr have any available units?
911 Woodruff Place West Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 Woodruff Place West Dr have?
Some of 911 Woodruff Place West Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Woodruff Place West Dr currently offering any rent specials?
911 Woodruff Place West Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Woodruff Place West Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 911 Woodruff Place West Dr is pet friendly.
Does 911 Woodruff Place West Dr offer parking?
No, 911 Woodruff Place West Dr does not offer parking.
Does 911 Woodruff Place West Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 Woodruff Place West Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Woodruff Place West Dr have a pool?
No, 911 Woodruff Place West Dr does not have a pool.
Does 911 Woodruff Place West Dr have accessible units?
No, 911 Woodruff Place West Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Woodruff Place West Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Woodruff Place West Dr has units with dishwashers.
