905 East Markwood Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Perry Township. This home is off Madison and Markwood, conveniently located to University of Indianapolis, Downtown, shops and more! Home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. A large living room and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen leads out to a nice deck and storage barn in backyard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.