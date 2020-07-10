All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 5 2020

905 East Markwood Avenue

905 East Markwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

905 East Markwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227
North Perry

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Perry Township. This home is off Madison and Markwood, conveniently located to University of Indianapolis, Downtown, shops and more! Home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. A large living room and formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen leads out to a nice deck and storage barn in backyard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 East Markwood Avenue have any available units?
905 East Markwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 905 East Markwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
905 East Markwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 East Markwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 East Markwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 905 East Markwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 905 East Markwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 905 East Markwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 East Markwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 East Markwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 905 East Markwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 905 East Markwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 905 East Markwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 905 East Markwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 East Markwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 East Markwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 East Markwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

