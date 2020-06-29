All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019

9045 Greenlee Circle

9045 Greenlee Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9045 Greenlee Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
BRAND NEW RENOVATED 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Tri-Level Home nestled at the end of a Cul-de-Sac! The Stunning Upgrades and Renovations include Fresh Painting of the Exterior, New Roof and Windows, Fresh Paint Throughout the Interior, Brand New Carpeting in the Upper Level Bedrooms, Living Room and Hall, All in Lovely Neutral Tones, as well as Gorgeous New Barn Wood Look Vinyl Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, and New Tiling on the Lower Level, Brand New Kitchen and Bathroom Faucets and Fixtures, All New Interior Light Fixtures and a Brand New HVAC and Water Heater! The Main Level features Living Room with Large Windows streaming in soft light, off the Front Deck and The Large Eat-in Kitchen boasting New Cabinetry, Countertops and Sink, Beautifully Designed Sliding Glass Doors for Gorgeous and Peaceful Back Yard Views; All Brand New Appliances Included! The Upper Level hosts the Master Bedroom and 2 Additional Nicely Sized Bedrooms. Your Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom is on the Upper Level and has Entrances from both the Master Bedroom and the Hallway. The Lower Level is Tiled throughout and has the Fourth Bedroom with Half Bathroom, as well as the Huge Family Room with 3 Windows, where you can Enjoy Games, and Play with Family and Friends all year long. Laundry/Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up on Lower Level. One Car Garage with New Opener and Remotes as well as a keypad for keyless entry. Enjoy Great Times with Loved Ones for Seasons to come in the Large Fenced Back Yard with Mature Trees and Two Utility Sheds. Boasting an Open Patio off the Kitchen, Perfect for Barbecues, and a Front Porch to Relax and Watch the Leaves Change.

About a half hour to Downtown Indy and less than 20 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport. This Home is Conveniently located to Shopping, Entertainment and More!

All Electric Home

Wayne Township

This Property is Not Available for Section 8

ES Property Management, LLC
Phone: +1 317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9045 Greenlee Circle have any available units?
9045 Greenlee Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9045 Greenlee Circle have?
Some of 9045 Greenlee Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9045 Greenlee Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9045 Greenlee Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9045 Greenlee Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9045 Greenlee Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9045 Greenlee Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9045 Greenlee Circle offers parking.
Does 9045 Greenlee Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9045 Greenlee Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9045 Greenlee Circle have a pool?
No, 9045 Greenlee Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9045 Greenlee Circle have accessible units?
No, 9045 Greenlee Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9045 Greenlee Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9045 Greenlee Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

