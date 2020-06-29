9045 Greenlee Circle

Amenities

BRAND NEW RENOVATED 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Tri-Level Home nestled at the end of a Cul-de-Sac! The Stunning Upgrades and Renovations include Fresh Painting of the Exterior, New Roof and Windows, Fresh Paint Throughout the Interior, Brand New Carpeting in the Upper Level Bedrooms, Living Room and Hall, All in Lovely Neutral Tones, as well as Gorgeous New Barn Wood Look Vinyl Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, and New Tiling on the Lower Level, Brand New Kitchen and Bathroom Faucets and Fixtures, All New Interior Light Fixtures and a Brand New HVAC and Water Heater! The Main Level features Living Room with Large Windows streaming in soft light, off the Front Deck and The Large Eat-in Kitchen boasting New Cabinetry, Countertops and Sink, Beautifully Designed Sliding Glass Doors for Gorgeous and Peaceful Back Yard Views; All Brand New Appliances Included! The Upper Level hosts the Master Bedroom and 2 Additional Nicely Sized Bedrooms. Your Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom is on the Upper Level and has Entrances from both the Master Bedroom and the Hallway. The Lower Level is Tiled throughout and has the Fourth Bedroom with Half Bathroom, as well as the Huge Family Room with 3 Windows, where you can Enjoy Games, and Play with Family and Friends all year long. Laundry/Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook Up on Lower Level. One Car Garage with New Opener and Remotes as well as a keypad for keyless entry. Enjoy Great Times with Loved Ones for Seasons to come in the Large Fenced Back Yard with Mature Trees and Two Utility Sheds. Boasting an Open Patio off the Kitchen, Perfect for Barbecues, and a Front Porch to Relax and Watch the Leaves Change.



About a half hour to Downtown Indy and less than 20 minutes to the Indianapolis International Airport. This Home is Conveniently located to Shopping, Entertainment and More!



All Electric Home



Wayne Township



This Property is Not Available for Section 8



ES Property Management, LLC

Phone: +1 317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.