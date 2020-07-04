All apartments in Indianapolis
9021 Caminito Court

9021 Caminito Court · No Longer Available
Location

9021 Caminito Court, Indianapolis, IN 46234
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This is a stunning 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Indianapolis, Indiana! The home features plenty of cabinet space. There is also a large front porch perfect for siting out and enjoying the autumn nights. The back yard is fenced in as well!This home won't last long!!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9021 Caminito Court have any available units?
9021 Caminito Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9021 Caminito Court currently offering any rent specials?
9021 Caminito Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9021 Caminito Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9021 Caminito Court is pet friendly.
Does 9021 Caminito Court offer parking?
No, 9021 Caminito Court does not offer parking.
Does 9021 Caminito Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9021 Caminito Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9021 Caminito Court have a pool?
No, 9021 Caminito Court does not have a pool.
Does 9021 Caminito Court have accessible units?
No, 9021 Caminito Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9021 Caminito Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9021 Caminito Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9021 Caminito Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9021 Caminito Court does not have units with air conditioning.

