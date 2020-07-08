All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM

901 North Linwood Avenue

901 North Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

901 North Linwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom single-family home close to Little Flower! Great location that is still within reach of downtown and Irvington! The home is full of character and has new flooring throughout, updated appliances in kitchen, and a GARAGE!

Pet Friendly: $250 refundable deposit and then $25/ mo after that.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 North Linwood Avenue have any available units?
901 North Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 North Linwood Avenue have?
Some of 901 North Linwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 North Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
901 North Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 North Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 North Linwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 901 North Linwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 901 North Linwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 901 North Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 North Linwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 North Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 901 North Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 901 North Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 901 North Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 901 North Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 North Linwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

