All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8942 Leffler Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8942 Leffler Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8942 Leffler Lane

8942 Leffler Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8942 Leffler Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,944 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8942 Leffler Lane have any available units?
8942 Leffler Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8942 Leffler Lane have?
Some of 8942 Leffler Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8942 Leffler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8942 Leffler Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8942 Leffler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8942 Leffler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8942 Leffler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8942 Leffler Lane does offer parking.
Does 8942 Leffler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8942 Leffler Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8942 Leffler Lane have a pool?
No, 8942 Leffler Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8942 Leffler Lane have accessible units?
No, 8942 Leffler Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8942 Leffler Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8942 Leffler Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
The Block
115 W Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College