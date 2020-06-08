8928 LEFFLER Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Wayne Township, this newly renovated home offers 1808 sq ft of comfortable living space! This home boasts a spacious living room, dining room, and updated kitchen. Kitchen has new granite counters, tile flooring, and kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Large master bedroom has a full en suite master bathroom with dual vanities and separate stand up shower and garden tub. Home also includes a covered front porch and back patio perfect for entertaining! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).