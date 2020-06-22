8824 Hosta Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Camby with easy access to shops, restaurants, and more! This property features an open floor plan with lots of natural light, lovely kitchen, laminate flooring throughout family room and hallway, washer/dryer and a 1-car attached garage. The master suite features a walk-in-closet. Home backs up to a wooded area. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.