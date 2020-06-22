All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 4 2020 at 6:41 PM

8824 Hosta Way

8824 Hosta Way · No Longer Available
Location

8824 Hosta Way, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Camby with easy access to shops, restaurants, and more! This property features an open floor plan with lots of natural light, lovely kitchen, laminate flooring throughout family room and hallway, washer/dryer and a 1-car attached garage. The master suite features a walk-in-closet. Home backs up to a wooded area. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8824 Hosta Way have any available units?
8824 Hosta Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8824 Hosta Way have?
Some of 8824 Hosta Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8824 Hosta Way currently offering any rent specials?
8824 Hosta Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8824 Hosta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8824 Hosta Way is pet friendly.
Does 8824 Hosta Way offer parking?
Yes, 8824 Hosta Way does offer parking.
Does 8824 Hosta Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8824 Hosta Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8824 Hosta Way have a pool?
No, 8824 Hosta Way does not have a pool.
Does 8824 Hosta Way have accessible units?
No, 8824 Hosta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8824 Hosta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8824 Hosta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
