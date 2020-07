Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Franklin Township - 3 bedroom with bonus room in desirable Franklin Township school district. This house has it all. Three bedrooms with a huge bonus room. Huge kitchen and separate laundry room. This home has a 2 car attached garage, a large fenced in backyard, a large front yard with a porch, and a deck in back Everything you could want and more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.