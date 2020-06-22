857 Prairie Depot

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 3 Bed / 2 Bath One-Story Ranch for Rent with 2 Car Attached Garage in Wayne Township. The Spacious Home has over 1300 Sq Ft with a Great Back Yard and Deck. Highlights and Featured Amenities include an Large Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings. Appliances provided include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. Vaulted Ceilings and Walk-in Closet in Master Suite and Much More! Located in the Shadow Wood Neighborhood near W Morris St and S Girls School Rd on the West Side of Indianapolis. See it Today!



This home does not accept section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

