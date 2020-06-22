All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

857 Prairie Depot, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 Bed / 2 Bath One-Story Ranch for Rent with 2 Car Attached Garage in Wayne Township. The Spacious Home has over 1300 Sq Ft with a Great Back Yard and Deck. Highlights and Featured Amenities include an Large Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings. Appliances provided include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, and Dishwasher. Vaulted Ceilings and Walk-in Closet in Master Suite and Much More! Located in the Shadow Wood Neighborhood near W Morris St and S Girls School Rd on the West Side of Indianapolis. See it Today!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Prairie Depot have any available units?
857 Prairie Depot doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 Prairie Depot have?
Some of 857 Prairie Depot's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Prairie Depot currently offering any rent specials?
857 Prairie Depot isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Prairie Depot pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 Prairie Depot is pet friendly.
Does 857 Prairie Depot offer parking?
Yes, 857 Prairie Depot does offer parking.
Does 857 Prairie Depot have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Prairie Depot does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Prairie Depot have a pool?
No, 857 Prairie Depot does not have a pool.
Does 857 Prairie Depot have accessible units?
No, 857 Prairie Depot does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Prairie Depot have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 857 Prairie Depot has units with dishwashers.
