All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive

8544 Sweet Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8544 Sweet Birch Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***2nd Full Month Free with 15 Month Lease***
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***
Amazing three bedroom, 2 full bath home featuring a large great room and dining room leading to the private patio. Great galley kitchen has all stainless steel appliances.  All bedrooms are nicely sized and the master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom.  Storage barn in the nice yard. This home is ready for you to move in today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive have any available units?
8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive have?
Some of 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive offer parking?
No, 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive have a pool?
No, 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive have accessible units?
No, 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College