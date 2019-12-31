8544 SWEET BIRCH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

***2nd Full Month Free with 15 Month Lease***

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***

Amazing three bedroom, 2 full bath home featuring a large great room and dining room leading to the private patio. Great galley kitchen has all stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are nicely sized and the master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom. Storage barn in the nice yard. This home is ready for you to move in today.