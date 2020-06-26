8535 Lenna Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This Lawrence Township 3 bedroom home features a large lot, storage barn, privacy patio all on a quiet court. Some updates including kitchen cabinets. Yard is fenced for peace of mind. Kitchen offers pass - thru to dining area to encourage entertaining or just convenience. 1 car attached garage is another positive reason to consider making this your home. Close to shopping, entertainment, dining, schools, interstate, etc..

Refrigerator and stove WILL be provided!

Contact us to schedule a showing.