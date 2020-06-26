All apartments in Indianapolis
8535 Lenna Court

8535 Lenna Court · No Longer Available
Location

8535 Lenna Court, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Lawrence Township 3 bedroom home features a large lot, storage barn, privacy patio all on a quiet court. Some updates including kitchen cabinets. Yard is fenced for peace of mind. Kitchen offers pass - thru to dining area to encourage entertaining or just convenience. 1 car attached garage is another positive reason to consider making this your home. Close to shopping, entertainment, dining, schools, interstate, etc..
Refrigerator and stove WILL be provided!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8535 Lenna Court have any available units?
8535 Lenna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8535 Lenna Court have?
Some of 8535 Lenna Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8535 Lenna Court currently offering any rent specials?
8535 Lenna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 Lenna Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8535 Lenna Court is pet friendly.
Does 8535 Lenna Court offer parking?
Yes, 8535 Lenna Court offers parking.
Does 8535 Lenna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8535 Lenna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 Lenna Court have a pool?
No, 8535 Lenna Court does not have a pool.
Does 8535 Lenna Court have accessible units?
No, 8535 Lenna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 Lenna Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8535 Lenna Court does not have units with dishwashers.
