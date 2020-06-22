All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
8509 New Field Court
8509 New Field Court · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

8509 New Field Court, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful home with Upgrades Galore! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style home features a new roof, windows, and gutters on the exterior. Lovely Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings gorgeous wood plank vinyl flooring opens to the Dining Area with Stunning Lighting. Just off the Dining area, Kitchen updates include new cabinets, counter tops, ceramic floors, backsplash, and lighting fixtures. The full tub/shower combo bathroom features a new vanity and ceramic floors that are beautiful. This home also features a large family room with 2 floor to ceiling wood framed glass doors on sliders, which can close off from the rest of the home, as well as walks out to a covered patio through french doors where you'll overlook your huge, mostly fenced back yard with mature trees and a utility shed. Laundry closet with full size washer/dryer hook up, and an attached one car garage. Enjoy the Seasons with Family and Friends in this Gem of a Home on the edge of a cul-de-sac.

Great quiet neighborhood, less than 30 minutes from downtown Indy and all it has to offer, and just 9 miles from the Indianapolis International Airport!

Wayne Township

All Electric Home

This Property is Not Available for Section 8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 New Field Court have any available units?
8509 New Field Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8509 New Field Court have?
Some of 8509 New Field Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 New Field Court currently offering any rent specials?
8509 New Field Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 New Field Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8509 New Field Court is pet friendly.
Does 8509 New Field Court offer parking?
Yes, 8509 New Field Court does offer parking.
Does 8509 New Field Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 New Field Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 New Field Court have a pool?
No, 8509 New Field Court does not have a pool.
Does 8509 New Field Court have accessible units?
No, 8509 New Field Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 New Field Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8509 New Field Court does not have units with dishwashers.
