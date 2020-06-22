8509 New Field Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful home with Upgrades Galore! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style home features a new roof, windows, and gutters on the exterior. Lovely Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings gorgeous wood plank vinyl flooring opens to the Dining Area with Stunning Lighting. Just off the Dining area, Kitchen updates include new cabinets, counter tops, ceramic floors, backsplash, and lighting fixtures. The full tub/shower combo bathroom features a new vanity and ceramic floors that are beautiful. This home also features a large family room with 2 floor to ceiling wood framed glass doors on sliders, which can close off from the rest of the home, as well as walks out to a covered patio through french doors where you'll overlook your huge, mostly fenced back yard with mature trees and a utility shed. Laundry closet with full size washer/dryer hook up, and an attached one car garage. Enjoy the Seasons with Family and Friends in this Gem of a Home on the edge of a cul-de-sac.



Great quiet neighborhood, less than 30 minutes from downtown Indy and all it has to offer, and just 9 miles from the Indianapolis International Airport!



Wayne Township



All Electric Home



This Property is Not Available for Section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.