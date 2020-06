8427 Spring Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

GREAT 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL & 1/2 BATHROOM BRICK RANCH LOCATED IN WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS! HOME FEATURES LIVING RM, FAMILY RM W/WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, FULLY FENCED BACK YARD WITH LARGE WOOD DECK, LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED & SEPARATE DINING AREA. LARGE BEDROOMS AND MASTER BEDROOM W/FULL BATHROOM. THERE IS ALSO A LARGE 20x12 BONUS ROOM THAT WOULD BE GREAT FOR AN OFFICE, EXERCISE ROOM OR PLAY/REC ROOM! CLOSE TO SHOPPING & DINING AND LOCATED JUST 1 BLOCK FROM SPRING MILL ELEMENTARY!