8415 Ash Grove Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

Completely Updated and Refreshed 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Home in Camby with New Flooring, Fresh Paint in Every Room, both in Lovely Neutral Tones. Brand New lighting, New fixtures and Other Finishing touches throughout this Wonderful Home which features both a Living Room and Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen with Door out to the Back Yard, Breakfast Bar, Wide Pantry and All Appliances Included! Large Master Suite with Private Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Walk-in Closet, the Additional 3 Bedrooms, Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom are on the upper floor. The Laundry/Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook is conveniently located Upstairs as well. Guest Bathroom off the Kitchen and Attached 2 Car Garage. Enjoy Barbecues and Good Times with Family and Friends in the Great Back Yard which has some Privacy Fencing from the neighbors. Easy access to Interstates, Just 12 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and less than 30 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City Has to Offer!



Gas and Electric Home.



Decatur Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.