Last updated January 24 2020 at 7:32 PM

8415 Ash Grove Drive

8415 Ash Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8415 Ash Grove Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Completely Updated and Refreshed 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Two Story Home in Camby with New Flooring, Fresh Paint in Every Room, both in Lovely Neutral Tones. Brand New lighting, New fixtures and Other Finishing touches throughout this Wonderful Home which features both a Living Room and Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen with Door out to the Back Yard, Breakfast Bar, Wide Pantry and All Appliances Included! Large Master Suite with Private Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom and Walk-in Closet, the Additional 3 Bedrooms, Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom are on the upper floor. The Laundry/Utility Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook is conveniently located Upstairs as well. Guest Bathroom off the Kitchen and Attached 2 Car Garage. Enjoy Barbecues and Good Times with Family and Friends in the Great Back Yard which has some Privacy Fencing from the neighbors. Easy access to Interstates, Just 12 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and less than 30 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City Has to Offer!

Gas and Electric Home.

Decatur Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Ash Grove Drive have any available units?
8415 Ash Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 Ash Grove Drive have?
Some of 8415 Ash Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 Ash Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Ash Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Ash Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 Ash Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8415 Ash Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8415 Ash Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 8415 Ash Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8415 Ash Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Ash Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 8415 Ash Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8415 Ash Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 8415 Ash Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Ash Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 Ash Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

