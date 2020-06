Amenities

This 1 bedroom 1 bath home is move-in ready. Cozy and spacious you will love the room inside. The home has a modern feel due to the upgrades and renovations and has been well kept and clean. There are hardwood floors, a large front porch and many reasons to stop by today to see this home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.