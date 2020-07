838 Northeast DELWARE Street

Amenities

THE PROPERTY IS A 18,283 SQUARE FOOT MIXED -USE BUILDING LOCATED AT NORTH DELAWARE STREET IN INDIANAPOLIS.THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF NORTH DELAWARE STREET AND EAST 9th. THE GROUND FLOOR OF THE BUILDING IA A 12,938 SQUARE FOOT OFFICE SPACE THAT INCLUDES PRIVATE OFFICES, A CONFERENCE ROOM, OPEN OFFICE SPACE, A KITCHEN AND WAREHOUSE SPACE. THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE BUILDING IS A 3,153 SQUARE FOOT RESIDENTIAL UNIT, THE BUILDING ALSO INCLUDES A 2,328 SQUARE FOOT BASEMENT. TWO DOCK DOORS ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE PROPERTY AND ALSO HAS FENCED IN PARKING.