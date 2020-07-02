All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

8345 E 42nd St

8345 East 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

8345 East 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Remodeled Ranch on Perfect Lot! - This freshly updated rancher stands out from the crowd! With a fresh top-to-bottom paint job, brand new vinyl plank flooring in the common areas and upgraded carpets in the bedrooms, roomy remodeled fully-equipped kitchen, and crisp finishes, this one will check all your boxes. There is a huge patio off the sunny kitchen that is perfect for family gatherings & barbecues, and there is plenty of room in the fully-fenced back yard for the kids to romp. No smoke and mirrors on this beauty, so contact us today to arrange your private showing!

(RLNE2899413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8345 E 42nd St have any available units?
8345 E 42nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8345 E 42nd St have?
Some of 8345 E 42nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8345 E 42nd St currently offering any rent specials?
8345 E 42nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8345 E 42nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8345 E 42nd St is pet friendly.
Does 8345 E 42nd St offer parking?
No, 8345 E 42nd St does not offer parking.
Does 8345 E 42nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8345 E 42nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8345 E 42nd St have a pool?
No, 8345 E 42nd St does not have a pool.
Does 8345 E 42nd St have accessible units?
No, 8345 E 42nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 8345 E 42nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8345 E 42nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

