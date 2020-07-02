8345 E 42nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Remodeled Ranch on Perfect Lot! - This freshly updated rancher stands out from the crowd! With a fresh top-to-bottom paint job, brand new vinyl plank flooring in the common areas and upgraded carpets in the bedrooms, roomy remodeled fully-equipped kitchen, and crisp finishes, this one will check all your boxes. There is a huge patio off the sunny kitchen that is perfect for family gatherings & barbecues, and there is plenty of room in the fully-fenced back yard for the kids to romp. No smoke and mirrors on this beauty, so contact us today to arrange your private showing!



(RLNE2899413)