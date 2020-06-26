All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8339 Adams Mills Place
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:13 PM

8339 Adams Mills Place

8339 Adams Mills Place · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8339 Adams Mills Place, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8339 Adams Mills Place have any available units?
8339 Adams Mills Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8339 Adams Mills Place currently offering any rent specials?
8339 Adams Mills Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8339 Adams Mills Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8339 Adams Mills Place is pet friendly.
Does 8339 Adams Mills Place offer parking?
No, 8339 Adams Mills Place does not offer parking.
Does 8339 Adams Mills Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8339 Adams Mills Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8339 Adams Mills Place have a pool?
No, 8339 Adams Mills Place does not have a pool.
Does 8339 Adams Mills Place have accessible units?
No, 8339 Adams Mills Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8339 Adams Mills Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8339 Adams Mills Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8339 Adams Mills Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8339 Adams Mills Place does not have units with air conditioning.
