Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8332 WOODALL Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8332 WOODALL Drive
8332 Woodall Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Augusta-New Augusta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
8332 Woodall Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8332 WOODALL Drive have any available units?
8332 WOODALL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8332 WOODALL Drive have?
Some of 8332 WOODALL Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8332 WOODALL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8332 WOODALL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8332 WOODALL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8332 WOODALL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8332 WOODALL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8332 WOODALL Drive offers parking.
Does 8332 WOODALL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8332 WOODALL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8332 WOODALL Drive have a pool?
No, 8332 WOODALL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8332 WOODALL Drive have accessible units?
No, 8332 WOODALL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8332 WOODALL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8332 WOODALL Drive has units with dishwashers.
