All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8240 Gilmore Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8240 Gilmore Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

8240 Gilmore Road

8240 Gilmore Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8240 Gilmore Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**MOVE IN READY**
Check out this wonderful 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home for rent. New carpet throughout as well as fresh paint. One car attached garage as well a storage shed out back. Fenced in yard with a sun porch. Warren Township Schools!! Don't miss out on this wonderful home. Call or click today to view this home in person. Home comes with a refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 Gilmore Road have any available units?
8240 Gilmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8240 Gilmore Road have?
Some of 8240 Gilmore Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8240 Gilmore Road currently offering any rent specials?
8240 Gilmore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 Gilmore Road pet-friendly?
No, 8240 Gilmore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8240 Gilmore Road offer parking?
Yes, 8240 Gilmore Road does offer parking.
Does 8240 Gilmore Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8240 Gilmore Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 Gilmore Road have a pool?
No, 8240 Gilmore Road does not have a pool.
Does 8240 Gilmore Road have accessible units?
No, 8240 Gilmore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 Gilmore Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8240 Gilmore Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College