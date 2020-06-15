**MOVE IN READY** Check out this wonderful 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home for rent. New carpet throughout as well as fresh paint. One car attached garage as well a storage shed out back. Fenced in yard with a sun porch. Warren Township Schools!! Don't miss out on this wonderful home. Call or click today to view this home in person. Home comes with a refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8240 Gilmore Road have any available units?
8240 Gilmore Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.