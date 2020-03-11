823 East IOWA Street

Amenities

Make the discovery... Warm and striking new updates make this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit a "10". All new flooring; luxury vinyl flooring, new paint, updated kitchen & bath. All appliances including washer, dryer, electric stove, microhood, refrigerator, & dishwasher. 1 private parking space with extra street parking. Window blinds on all windows included. Discover Fountain Square... Just southeast of downtown, you will find independent restaurants, live music and performance, working artists with a vibrant arts scene and fashion, comics, musical instruments, fresh flowers and so much more!