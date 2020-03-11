All apartments in Indianapolis
823 East IOWA Street
823 East IOWA Street

823 Iowa St · No Longer Available
Location

823 Iowa St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Make the discovery... Warm and striking new updates make this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit a "10". All new flooring; luxury vinyl flooring, new paint, updated kitchen & bath. All appliances including washer, dryer, electric stove, microhood, refrigerator, & dishwasher. 1 private parking space with extra street parking. Window blinds on all windows included. Discover Fountain Square... Just southeast of downtown, you will find independent restaurants, live music and performance, working artists with a vibrant arts scene and fashion, comics, musical instruments, fresh flowers and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 East IOWA Street have any available units?
823 East IOWA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 East IOWA Street have?
Some of 823 East IOWA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 East IOWA Street currently offering any rent specials?
823 East IOWA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 East IOWA Street pet-friendly?
No, 823 East IOWA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 823 East IOWA Street offer parking?
Yes, 823 East IOWA Street offers parking.
Does 823 East IOWA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 East IOWA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 East IOWA Street have a pool?
No, 823 East IOWA Street does not have a pool.
Does 823 East IOWA Street have accessible units?
No, 823 East IOWA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 823 East IOWA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 East IOWA Street has units with dishwashers.
