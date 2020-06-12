8227 Garden Ridge Rd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f000d60f3 ----
This 2 story, 4 bedroom and 2.5 bedroom home has new flooring throughout and has been freshly painted. Kitchen opens into the family room and includes stainless steel appliances. There is a loft area at the top of the stairs that leads to all the bedrooms that each have their own walk in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. Spacious 2 car garage, large wood deck on the back.. Schedule a showing today!
Disposal
Outdoor Fire Pit
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection