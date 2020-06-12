All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

8227 Garden Ridge Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0f000d60f3 ----
This 2 story, 4 bedroom and 2.5 bedroom home has new flooring throughout and has been freshly painted. Kitchen opens into the family room and includes stainless steel appliances. There is a loft area at the top of the stairs that leads to all the bedrooms that each have their own walk in closet. Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor. Spacious 2 car garage, large wood deck on the back.. Schedule a showing today!

Disposal
Outdoor Fire Pit
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8227 Garden Ridge Rd have any available units?
8227 Garden Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8227 Garden Ridge Rd have?
Some of 8227 Garden Ridge Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8227 Garden Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8227 Garden Ridge Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8227 Garden Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8227 Garden Ridge Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8227 Garden Ridge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8227 Garden Ridge Rd does offer parking.
Does 8227 Garden Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8227 Garden Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8227 Garden Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 8227 Garden Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8227 Garden Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 8227 Garden Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8227 Garden Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8227 Garden Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
