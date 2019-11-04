All apartments in Indianapolis
8221 Morgantown Road

8221 Morgantown Road · No Longer Available
Location

8221 Morgantown Road, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Glenn's Valley

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location, close to State Road 37. Office has 1400 SF available with 3 offices and 1 large open area. Garage area has 960 SF and is heated, has 3- 12 ft overhead doors, ceiling ht is 14ft, concrete floors, and single phase 240V.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 Morgantown Road have any available units?
8221 Morgantown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 8221 Morgantown Road currently offering any rent specials?
8221 Morgantown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 Morgantown Road pet-friendly?
No, 8221 Morgantown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 8221 Morgantown Road offer parking?
Yes, 8221 Morgantown Road offers parking.
Does 8221 Morgantown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8221 Morgantown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 Morgantown Road have a pool?
No, 8221 Morgantown Road does not have a pool.
Does 8221 Morgantown Road have accessible units?
No, 8221 Morgantown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 Morgantown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8221 Morgantown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8221 Morgantown Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8221 Morgantown Road does not have units with air conditioning.
