Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
82 North Ritter Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 4:08 PM

82 North Ritter Avenue

82 North Ritter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

82 North Ritter Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1186181

Desirable two bedroom duplex that's been remodeled top to bottom! Located in the popular Irvington area within walking distance to trendy attractions such as the Pennsy walking trail and local restaurants. This home includes central air and hardwood flooring throughout. You'll love the privacy of the backyard!
|Amenities: Blinds,Cable ready,Cats ok,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Wood flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 North Ritter Avenue have any available units?
82 North Ritter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 North Ritter Avenue have?
Some of 82 North Ritter Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 North Ritter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
82 North Ritter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 North Ritter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 North Ritter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 82 North Ritter Avenue offer parking?
No, 82 North Ritter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 82 North Ritter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 North Ritter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 North Ritter Avenue have a pool?
No, 82 North Ritter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 82 North Ritter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 82 North Ritter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 82 North Ritter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 North Ritter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
