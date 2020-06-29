82 North Ritter Avenue

Amenities

Desirable two bedroom duplex that's been remodeled top to bottom! Located in the popular Irvington area within walking distance to trendy attractions such as the Pennsy walking trail and local restaurants. This home includes central air and hardwood flooring throughout. You'll love the privacy of the backyard!

