815 South Franklin Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

815 South Franklin Road

815 South Franklin Road · No Longer Available
Location

815 South Franklin Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Raymond Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on the Southside of Indy in the Warren Township School District. Close to Interstate 465. Stop by and apply today. We would love to help you make our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 South Franklin Road have any available units?
815 South Franklin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 815 South Franklin Road currently offering any rent specials?
815 South Franklin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 South Franklin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 South Franklin Road is pet friendly.
Does 815 South Franklin Road offer parking?
No, 815 South Franklin Road does not offer parking.
Does 815 South Franklin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 South Franklin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 South Franklin Road have a pool?
No, 815 South Franklin Road does not have a pool.
Does 815 South Franklin Road have accessible units?
No, 815 South Franklin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 815 South Franklin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 South Franklin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 South Franklin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 South Franklin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
