Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8134 Firefly Way
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8134 Firefly Way
8134 Firefly Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
8134 Firefly Way, Indianapolis, IN 46259
Acton
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Franklin Twp - 4 BR - Four bedroom, two story home in Harmony in Franklin Twp. This spacious home has economical electric heat and 2.5 baths. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave provided.
(RLNE2656318)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8134 Firefly Way have any available units?
8134 Firefly Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8134 Firefly Way have?
Some of 8134 Firefly Way's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 8134 Firefly Way currently offering any rent specials?
8134 Firefly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8134 Firefly Way pet-friendly?
No, 8134 Firefly Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8134 Firefly Way offer parking?
No, 8134 Firefly Way does not offer parking.
Does 8134 Firefly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8134 Firefly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8134 Firefly Way have a pool?
No, 8134 Firefly Way does not have a pool.
Does 8134 Firefly Way have accessible units?
No, 8134 Firefly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8134 Firefly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8134 Firefly Way has units with dishwashers.
