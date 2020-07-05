Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 8119 Rumford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
8119 Rumford Rd
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8119 Rumford Rd
8119 Rumford Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8119 Rumford Road, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Rumford Eastway Manor
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WARREN/EAST SIDE
3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage
Beautiful brick ranch style, with a spacious floor plan (living room, dining room and TV room). Fenced in backyard. Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8119 Rumford Rd have any available units?
8119 Rumford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 8119 Rumford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8119 Rumford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8119 Rumford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8119 Rumford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 8119 Rumford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8119 Rumford Rd offers parking.
Does 8119 Rumford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8119 Rumford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8119 Rumford Rd have a pool?
No, 8119 Rumford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8119 Rumford Rd have accessible units?
No, 8119 Rumford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8119 Rumford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8119 Rumford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8119 Rumford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8119 Rumford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College