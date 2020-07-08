All apartments in Indianapolis
8117 Whistlewood Drive

8117 Whistlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8117 Whistlewood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
** UNIT PENDING **

This lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath 2-story is situated off Southeastern and Franklin Rd in popular Moeller Estates. Home features a large family room, spacious eat-in kitchen, half bath and laundry Room with washer and dryer included. Upstairs includes a spacious loft, ,aster suite with a large walk-in closet, dual sinks and a garden tub. Community pool and playground. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Whistlewood Drive have any available units?
8117 Whistlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8117 Whistlewood Drive have?
Some of 8117 Whistlewood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8117 Whistlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Whistlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Whistlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8117 Whistlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8117 Whistlewood Drive offer parking?
No, 8117 Whistlewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8117 Whistlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8117 Whistlewood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Whistlewood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8117 Whistlewood Drive has a pool.
Does 8117 Whistlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8117 Whistlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Whistlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8117 Whistlewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

