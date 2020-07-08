8117 Whistlewood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets pool playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool

** UNIT PENDING **



This lovely 3 bed/2.5 bath 2-story is situated off Southeastern and Franklin Rd in popular Moeller Estates. Home features a large family room, spacious eat-in kitchen, half bath and laundry Room with washer and dryer included. Upstairs includes a spacious loft, ,aster suite with a large walk-in closet, dual sinks and a garden tub. Community pool and playground. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.