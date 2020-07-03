All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
810 North Denny Street - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 North Denny Street - 1

810 N Denny St · No Longer Available
Location

810 N Denny St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex

Available SOON

$550/Mo- Rent, $550 Security Deposit
(Will Divide Deposit into payments, if needed! Call Lindsey for Details)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Owner pays water! Tenant is responsible for gas and electric.
______________________________________________
This Home Features:
_________________________
Covered Front Porch
Living Room
Separate Dinning Room
Basement with Washer/Dryer Connections
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Furnished Appliances Include:
____________________________________
Stove
Refrigerator
Washer/ Dryer Hook-ups
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

For More Information Or To View This Property

PLEASE CONTACT
Lindsey Harness
317-965-0263 (Direct Dial/ Text)

Monday- Friday
9am to 5pm

Saturdays (by Appointment)
10am to 2pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 North Denny Street - 1 have any available units?
810 North Denny Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 North Denny Street - 1 have?
Some of 810 North Denny Street - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 North Denny Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
810 North Denny Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 North Denny Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 North Denny Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 810 North Denny Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 810 North Denny Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 810 North Denny Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 North Denny Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 North Denny Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 810 North Denny Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 810 North Denny Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 810 North Denny Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 North Denny Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 North Denny Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

