Last updated February 14 2020 at 1:56 AM

8070 Chiltern Drive

8070 Chiltern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8070 Chiltern Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick, Ranch Style Home with Basement has been Totally Renovated! Located in the Lovely Westchester Estates, the streets are lined with Mature Trees in this well established neighborhood. Enter your Living Room with Large Nearly Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Ceiling Fan, and lots of sunlight. Large Eat-in Kitchen with both Back Door and Sliding Glass Doors, features lots of counter space, New Cabinets, and All Appliances included! Large Master Bedroom with Ceiling Fan and Exquisite tiling in the Master Bathroom Shower. Large second Bedroom with Great Closet space and third Bedroom share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. This Lovely home has been completely updated with new paint in neutral tones, Beautiful flooring and carpeting throughout. The property has a Huge Yard and Large Brand New Wooden Back Deck, Perfect for entertaining and enjoying throughout the Seasons! Partial Privacy Fence in the Backyard and Utility Shed. Home includes a Spacious Basement, Great for hobbies, games, or workshop area. Full Washer/Dryer hook up and an Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener. This is an all electric home. Many Parks Nearby, including the Starkey Nature Park. Lots of Golf Courses, close to downtown, easy access to shopping and freeways, less than 20 minutes to Keystone Crossing.

Pike Township Schools.

All electric home.

This property is not available for section 8 vouchers.

ES Property Management, LLC
317-883-9790

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8070 Chiltern Drive have any available units?
8070 Chiltern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8070 Chiltern Drive have?
Some of 8070 Chiltern Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8070 Chiltern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8070 Chiltern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8070 Chiltern Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8070 Chiltern Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8070 Chiltern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8070 Chiltern Drive offers parking.
Does 8070 Chiltern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8070 Chiltern Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8070 Chiltern Drive have a pool?
No, 8070 Chiltern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8070 Chiltern Drive have accessible units?
No, 8070 Chiltern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8070 Chiltern Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8070 Chiltern Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

