8070 Chiltern Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick, Ranch Style Home with Basement has been Totally Renovated! Located in the Lovely Westchester Estates, the streets are lined with Mature Trees in this well established neighborhood. Enter your Living Room with Large Nearly Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Ceiling Fan, and lots of sunlight. Large Eat-in Kitchen with both Back Door and Sliding Glass Doors, features lots of counter space, New Cabinets, and All Appliances included! Large Master Bedroom with Ceiling Fan and Exquisite tiling in the Master Bathroom Shower. Large second Bedroom with Great Closet space and third Bedroom share the Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. This Lovely home has been completely updated with new paint in neutral tones, Beautiful flooring and carpeting throughout. The property has a Huge Yard and Large Brand New Wooden Back Deck, Perfect for entertaining and enjoying throughout the Seasons! Partial Privacy Fence in the Backyard and Utility Shed. Home includes a Spacious Basement, Great for hobbies, games, or workshop area. Full Washer/Dryer hook up and an Attached One Car Garage with Remote Opener. This is an all electric home. Many Parks Nearby, including the Starkey Nature Park. Lots of Golf Courses, close to downtown, easy access to shopping and freeways, less than 20 minutes to Keystone Crossing.



Pike Township Schools.



All electric home.



This property is not available for section 8 vouchers.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.