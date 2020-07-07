All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM

Location

8046 Wildwood Farms Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
** UNIT PENDING **

Gorgeous 2-story in Franklin Township in Popular Moeller Estates off Franklin and Southeastern. Minutes to Brandenburg and Wildwood Parks, Marion County Fairgrounds, I-74 and more! Home features new carpet and fresh paint. A lovely kitchen with all appliances and a center island. Large great room with gas fireplace. Large backyard with a patio. Community Pool and Playground. Small dogs and cats allowed. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive have any available units?
8046 Wildwood Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive have?
Some of 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8046 Wildwood Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive has a pool.
Does 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8046 Wildwood Farms Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

