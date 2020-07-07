8046 Wildwood Farms Drive

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Gorgeous 2-story in Franklin Township in Popular Moeller Estates off Franklin and Southeastern. Minutes to Brandenburg and Wildwood Parks, Marion County Fairgrounds, I-74 and more! Home features new carpet and fresh paint. A lovely kitchen with all appliances and a center island. Large great room with gas fireplace. Large backyard with a patio. Community Pool and Playground. Small dogs and cats allowed. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

