Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8046 Fisher Bend Drive

8046 Fisher Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8046 Fisher Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **

This home is located in Franklin Township and is minutes to I-74, the Marion County Fairgrounds and numerous shops and restaurants. This property includes a large living room, eat-in kitchen with ample of counter/cabinet space, laundry hook-ups, a large private backyard and a 2-car attached garage. The master suite features a private bath with a spacious walk-in closet. Take advantage of the community pool and splash pad, playground & Park this summer! Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8046 Fisher Bend Drive have any available units?
8046 Fisher Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8046 Fisher Bend Drive have?
Some of 8046 Fisher Bend Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8046 Fisher Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8046 Fisher Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8046 Fisher Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8046 Fisher Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8046 Fisher Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8046 Fisher Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 8046 Fisher Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8046 Fisher Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8046 Fisher Bend Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8046 Fisher Bend Drive has a pool.
Does 8046 Fisher Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 8046 Fisher Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8046 Fisher Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8046 Fisher Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

