Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

8042 Preservation Dr

8042 Preservation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8042 Preservation Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46278

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Executive Home in Incredible Wooded Setting - This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has hardwood floors and an open floorplan that would be perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counters and an enormous island. The cabinet configuration was perfectly planned to allow more windows to display the beauty of this setting. The home is on a wooded lot that is nicely landscaped AND backs to several acres of woods and ravines. You won't find many properties like this! Our home has 3 bedrooms upstairs and a 4th bedroom (and full bath) in the finished basement which also features a rec room and workout room. The master suite overlooks the wooded ravine/stream and features a large walk-in shower. Home is close to the neighborhood swimming pool and park. The 3-car garage allows for extra parking or storage. This address puts you approximately 20 minutes to downtown or the airport. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 deposit and $35/month pet rent.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5699920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8042 Preservation Dr have any available units?
8042 Preservation Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 8042 Preservation Dr have?
Some of 8042 Preservation Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8042 Preservation Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8042 Preservation Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8042 Preservation Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8042 Preservation Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8042 Preservation Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8042 Preservation Dr offers parking.
Does 8042 Preservation Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8042 Preservation Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8042 Preservation Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8042 Preservation Dr has a pool.
Does 8042 Preservation Dr have accessible units?
No, 8042 Preservation Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8042 Preservation Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8042 Preservation Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

