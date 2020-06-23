All apartments in Indianapolis
7947 Wildwood Farms Lane

Location

7947 Wildwood Farms Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Walking in you will find a spacious family room, the dining area, and the kitchen. Walking upstairs, you will find the private master suite and master bath, the additional 3 bedrooms and full bath. Within walking distance to a new outdoor water playground installed by the city parks.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane have any available units?
7947 Wildwood Farms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane have?
Some of 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7947 Wildwood Farms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane offers parking.
Does 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane have a pool?
No, 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7947 Wildwood Farms Lane has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Similar Pages

