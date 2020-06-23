7947 Wildwood Farms Lane

Amenities
Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Walking in you will find a spacious family room, the dining area, and the kitchen. Walking upstairs, you will find the private master suite and master bath, the additional 3 bedrooms and full bath. Within walking distance to a new outdoor water playground installed by the city parks.
