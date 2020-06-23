All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7902 Hydrangea Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7902 Hydrangea Court
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:24 PM

7902 Hydrangea Court

7902 Hydrangea Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7902 Hydrangea Court, Indianapolis, IN 46113
Camby

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Decatur Township near Camby, this home is off Kentucky Avenue and is close to shopping, restaurants, schools and more! This 3BR/2BA ranch has newer appliances, lovely laminate flooring throughout, fenced-in yard, deck, 1-car garage, his and her master closets, stainless appliances, large kitchen and much more. No Pets. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7902 Hydrangea Court have any available units?
7902 Hydrangea Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 7902 Hydrangea Court currently offering any rent specials?
7902 Hydrangea Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7902 Hydrangea Court pet-friendly?
No, 7902 Hydrangea Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7902 Hydrangea Court offer parking?
Yes, 7902 Hydrangea Court does offer parking.
Does 7902 Hydrangea Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7902 Hydrangea Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7902 Hydrangea Court have a pool?
No, 7902 Hydrangea Court does not have a pool.
Does 7902 Hydrangea Court have accessible units?
No, 7902 Hydrangea Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7902 Hydrangea Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7902 Hydrangea Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7902 Hydrangea Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7902 Hydrangea Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cox Creek at Reagan Crossing
10435 East County Road 100 North
Indianapolis, IN 46234
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College