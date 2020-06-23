7902 Hydrangea Court

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Decatur Township near Camby, this home is off Kentucky Avenue and is close to shopping, restaurants, schools and more! This 3BR/2BA ranch has newer appliances, lovely laminate flooring throughout, fenced-in yard, deck, 1-car garage, his and her master closets, stainless appliances, large kitchen and much more. No Pets. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

