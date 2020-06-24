All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7736 Knue Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7736 Knue Road
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:05 PM

7736 Knue Road

7736 Knue Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Allisonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7736 Knue Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Allisonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Lawrence Township in popular Ivy Hills, just off 75th & Binford and within minutes to I-69, Castleton and more. Home was recently updated with fresh paint throughout and features a huge brand new eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Breakfast room leads out to a large deck and spacious backyard with a storage barn. Nice family room with laminate floors throughout. Master bedroom includes two closets. New carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7736 Knue Road have any available units?
7736 Knue Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7736 Knue Road have?
Some of 7736 Knue Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7736 Knue Road currently offering any rent specials?
7736 Knue Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7736 Knue Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7736 Knue Road is pet friendly.
Does 7736 Knue Road offer parking?
No, 7736 Knue Road does not offer parking.
Does 7736 Knue Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7736 Knue Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7736 Knue Road have a pool?
No, 7736 Knue Road does not have a pool.
Does 7736 Knue Road have accessible units?
No, 7736 Knue Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7736 Knue Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7736 Knue Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College