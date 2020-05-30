7730 Knue Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Lawrence Township in popular Ivy Hills, just off 75th & Binford and within minutes to I-69, Castleton and more. Duplex was recently updated with fresh paint throughout and features a huge eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Breakfast room leads out to a large deck and spacious backyard. Nice family room with laminate floors throughout. Master bedroom includes two closets. Pets Negotiable!

