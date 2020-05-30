All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7730 Knue Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7730 Knue Road
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:05 PM

7730 Knue Road

7730 Knue Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Allisonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7730 Knue Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Allisonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Lawrence Township in popular Ivy Hills, just off 75th & Binford and within minutes to I-69, Castleton and more. Duplex was recently updated with fresh paint throughout and features a huge eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Breakfast room leads out to a large deck and spacious backyard. Nice family room with laminate floors throughout. Master bedroom includes two closets. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7730 Knue Road have any available units?
7730 Knue Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7730 Knue Road have?
Some of 7730 Knue Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7730 Knue Road currently offering any rent specials?
7730 Knue Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7730 Knue Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7730 Knue Road is pet friendly.
Does 7730 Knue Road offer parking?
No, 7730 Knue Road does not offer parking.
Does 7730 Knue Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7730 Knue Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7730 Knue Road have a pool?
No, 7730 Knue Road does not have a pool.
Does 7730 Knue Road have accessible units?
No, 7730 Knue Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7730 Knue Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7730 Knue Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College