Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
764 HAUGH Street
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:08 PM

764 HAUGH Street

764 Haugh Street · No Longer Available
Location

764 Haugh Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Home. NEW Paint.New laminate flooring throughout the home. Updated big kitchen with a lot of cabinets. Extra large pantry can fit a chest freezer if you have one. Laundry room as well. Updated 2 bath. 10 foot ceilings make the home feel even bigger. Fenced back yard. High Efficiency furnace with heat pump and central A/C for lower utility bills. Close to downtown and shopping area. Bend Davis schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 HAUGH Street have any available units?
764 HAUGH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 HAUGH Street have?
Some of 764 HAUGH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 HAUGH Street currently offering any rent specials?
764 HAUGH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 HAUGH Street pet-friendly?
No, 764 HAUGH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 764 HAUGH Street offer parking?
No, 764 HAUGH Street does not offer parking.
Does 764 HAUGH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 HAUGH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 HAUGH Street have a pool?
No, 764 HAUGH Street does not have a pool.
Does 764 HAUGH Street have accessible units?
No, 764 HAUGH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 764 HAUGH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 764 HAUGH Street has units with dishwashers.
