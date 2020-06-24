764 Haugh Street, Indianapolis, IN 46222 Near Westside
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Home. NEW Paint.New laminate flooring throughout the home. Updated big kitchen with a lot of cabinets. Extra large pantry can fit a chest freezer if you have one. Laundry room as well. Updated 2 bath. 10 foot ceilings make the home feel even bigger. Fenced back yard. High Efficiency furnace with heat pump and central A/C for lower utility bills. Close to downtown and shopping area. Bend Davis schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 764 HAUGH Street have any available units?
764 HAUGH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.