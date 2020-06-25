7619 East 36th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This delightful ranch style brick home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, and updated stainless steel appliances.

The kitchen offers beautiful cabinets with plenty of storage space. It also leads to a large family room area with lots of windows great for natural lighting. It has a 1 car attached garage, a beautiful fire place accent, and a spacious backyard with a huge patio pad perfect for backyard entertaining. Don't delay. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

