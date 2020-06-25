All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7619 East 36th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7619 East 36th Street
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:05 PM

7619 East 36th Street

7619 East 36th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Arlington Woods
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7619 East 36th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This delightful ranch style brick home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, and updated stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen offers beautiful cabinets with plenty of storage space. It also leads to a large family room area with lots of windows great for natural lighting. It has a 1 car attached garage, a beautiful fire place accent, and a spacious backyard with a huge patio pad perfect for backyard entertaining. Don't delay. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7619 East 36th Street have any available units?
7619 East 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7619 East 36th Street have?
Some of 7619 East 36th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7619 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7619 East 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7619 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7619 East 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7619 East 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7619 East 36th Street offers parking.
Does 7619 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7619 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7619 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 7619 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7619 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 7619 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7619 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7619 East 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
The Jameson
1808 Century Way
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College