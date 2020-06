Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous two story home in Warren Township. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home features 1,944 sq ft of comfortable living space. The great room features cathedral ceilings and beautiful fireplace. Kitchen offers a dining area and breakfast bar and has been updated with granite counters, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has a loft and three comfortable bedrooms. Backyard is completely privacy fenced in!