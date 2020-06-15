7602 E. 34th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE SHOWING - FRIDAY 02/22 AT 3PM!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!!



This 3 bedroom 1 bath house has so much to offer! The attached garage is perfect for your vehicle or for extra storage. The large living room has large windows to bring in lots of sunlight. The kitchen has gorgeous cabinets and tons of counter top space, and we include the refrigerator and stove for you too! All three bedrooms have nice sized closets and plenty of room for bedroom furniture. Lastly, the back yard has a covered patio plus a storage shed for keeping the lawn care equipment out of the elements. This won't be on the market for long, so check it out before it's gone!



We are pet friendly and welcome four-legged friends of all sizes and breeds! Please ask about our pet policy.



