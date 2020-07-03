All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 7551 Rogers Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
7551 Rogers Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7551 Rogers Drive

7551 Rogers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7551 Rogers Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Wonderful home has a living room and a family room with fireplace off a recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance package. 2 1/2 bathroom with a full shower off the master bedroom. Nicely sized bedrooms. Enjoy the wonderful backyard with privacy fence on this great sized lot. Backyard includes a patio perfect for entertaining and a storage shed. As always we are pet friendly!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7551 Rogers Drive have any available units?
7551 Rogers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7551 Rogers Drive have?
Some of 7551 Rogers Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7551 Rogers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7551 Rogers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7551 Rogers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7551 Rogers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7551 Rogers Drive offer parking?
No, 7551 Rogers Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7551 Rogers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7551 Rogers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7551 Rogers Drive have a pool?
No, 7551 Rogers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7551 Rogers Drive have accessible units?
No, 7551 Rogers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7551 Rogers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7551 Rogers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The MK
5858 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
10 West
7855 Cimarron Trail
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College