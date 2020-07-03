7551 Rogers Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46214 Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Wonderful home has a living room and a family room with fireplace off a recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance package. 2 1/2 bathroom with a full shower off the master bedroom. Nicely sized bedrooms. Enjoy the wonderful backyard with privacy fence on this great sized lot. Backyard includes a patio perfect for entertaining and a storage shed. As always we are pet friendly! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7551 Rogers Drive have any available units?
7551 Rogers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.