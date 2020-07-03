7551 Rogers Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Wonderful home has a living room and a family room with fireplace off a recently renovated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliance package. 2 1/2 bathroom with a full shower off the master bedroom. Nicely sized bedrooms. Enjoy the wonderful backyard with privacy fence on this great sized lot. Backyard includes a patio perfect for entertaining and a storage shed. As always we are pet friendly!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.