Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:53 PM

7516 Dorothy Drive

7516 Dorothy Drive · (317) 622-4722
Location

7516 Dorothy Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1493 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
NORTH SIDE/CROOKED CREEK AREA - CHARMING 3BR/2BA HOME GREAT LOCATION! So much to offer! Charming & comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. Nice entry, large living room, extra large dining room. Updated kitchen with newer appliances that remain with home. Laminate flooring and neutral carpeting. Both bathrooms recently updated. Master bedroom has suite layout with full shower, his + hers closets, and nice dressing area. Large patio with in-ground firepit out back. Fully fenced-in park-like yard. 2 car attached garage. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required. **Owner does not allow pet in this property.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7516 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
7516 Dorothy Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7516 Dorothy Drive have?
Some of 7516 Dorothy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7516 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7516 Dorothy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7516 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7516 Dorothy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7516 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7516 Dorothy Drive does offer parking.
Does 7516 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7516 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7516 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 7516 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7516 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 7516 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7516 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7516 Dorothy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
