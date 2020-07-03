750 North COLLEGE

Amenities

Free-standing brick building at the Gateway to Mass Avenue. Situated as the connection point from Mass Avenue to the Central Business District, Ideally located at the corner of Mass Ave and College Ave. This retail space is located in the Beilounty Building and is very much in the thick of things, with dozens of boutiques, and independent shops like Best Chocolate in Town, City Dogs Grocery, Flying Cupcake Bakery, Mass Ave Toys, J Benzal and Sage Boutique within walking distance plus FortyFive Degrees in right next door serving Japanese plates & sushi.