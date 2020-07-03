All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:01 PM

7467 Carnation Lane

7467 Carnation Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7467 Carnation Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46214
Aspen Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This updated home offers fresh paint throughout and new linoleum in the kitchen and bathroom. The home is move in ready and waiting for it's next family. A gas log fireplace offers a warm place to sit and enjoy your favorite book on a chilly weekend. A screened in porch and deck make for an entertainers delight in the warmer months. A 2 car attached garage is great. This home rents for $1125.00 per month with a matching deposit $1125.00. Contact Johnathon our leasing specialist today for your showing at 317-210-3225. Hurry this home won't last long.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7467 Carnation Lane have any available units?
7467 Carnation Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7467 Carnation Lane have?
Some of 7467 Carnation Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7467 Carnation Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7467 Carnation Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7467 Carnation Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7467 Carnation Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7467 Carnation Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7467 Carnation Lane offers parking.
Does 7467 Carnation Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7467 Carnation Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7467 Carnation Lane have a pool?
No, 7467 Carnation Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7467 Carnation Lane have accessible units?
No, 7467 Carnation Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7467 Carnation Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7467 Carnation Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

