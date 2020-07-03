7467 Carnation Lane

Amenities

This updated home offers fresh paint throughout and new linoleum in the kitchen and bathroom. The home is move in ready and waiting for it's next family. A gas log fireplace offers a warm place to sit and enjoy your favorite book on a chilly weekend. A screened in porch and deck make for an entertainers delight in the warmer months. A 2 car attached garage is great. This home rents for $1125.00 per month with a matching deposit $1125.00. Contact Johnathon our leasing specialist today for your showing at 317-210-3225. Hurry this home won't last long.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.