7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A

Amenities

carport recently renovated pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Available Now 2 Bedroom Condo in Desired Location! - This 2 bedroom Condo is now available. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage with built-in bookcases! Kitchen has multiple pull-out shelves. Unit comes with a Carport, access to the clubhouse (recently updated) and seasonal pool.



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5414050)