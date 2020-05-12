All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A

7450 Lions Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7450 Lions Head Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Meridian Hills

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Available Now 2 Bedroom Condo in Desired Location! - This 2 bedroom Condo is now available. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage with built-in bookcases! Kitchen has multiple pull-out shelves. Unit comes with a Carport, access to the clubhouse (recently updated) and seasonal pool.

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5414050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A have any available units?
7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A have?
Some of 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A offers parking.
Does 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A has a pool.
Does 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7450 Lions Head Dr Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
