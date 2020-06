Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

LOCATION LOCATION!!! Located in between Fountain Square and Downtown Indy. This Historic Charm has everything and more to offer! 2 Fireplaces. Beautiful original woodwork throughout. 3 large bedrooms, with 2 FULL bathrooms. 2 car garage out back, with nice sized backyard. ALL APPLIANCES STAY. Stainless steel fridge, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer accompanied with large laundry room. CALL/TEXT 317-363-9926 to schedule a showing today.



